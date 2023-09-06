MJF is in need of a challenger for the AEW World Championship at Grand Slam on September 20 from Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York, so AEW arranged a method to determine a #1 contender. Say it with me now, “Championship eliminator tournament!”

A pair of quarterfinal matches for the Grand Slam World Title Eliminator Tournament were announced to take place on Dynamite (Sep. 6, 2023), and MJF responded to the news.

First up is Roderick Strong versus Trent Beretta. I love the graphic of Strong in a neck brace. We’ll soon find out how strong his neck has recovered and if he’ll have to wrestle still wearing the brace.

TOMORROW on #AEWDynamite LIVE from Indianapolis, Indiana



Grand Slam World Title Eliminator Tournament Quarterfinals!@trentylocks vs @roderickstrong



Who will advance to the Semifinals THIS SATURDAY in Cleveland, Ohio at #AEWCollision?



Don’t miss Dynamite @ 8/7c on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/Pr9q2aCbgL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 6, 2023

Strong appears to be in peak physical condition, aside from his neck.

MJF’s response was an appropriate dancing clip referencing a line in his previous promo about Strong, “I want you to listen to some Taylor Swift, and I want you to shake it off, you bland bitch.”

The second quarterfinal contest for the Grand Slam World Title Eliminator Tournament is Darby Allin versus Nick Wayne. That is spicy matchmaking. Did Swerve Strickland or Christian Cage slip a one hundred dollar bill into management’s hands?

LIVE TOMORROW on #AEWDynamite from Indianapolis



Grand Slam World Title Eliminator Tournament Quarterfinals@DarbyAllin vs @thenickwayne



Can the prodigy defeat his mentor to advance to the Semifinals THIS SATURDAY in Cleveland at #AEWCollision?



Don’t miss Dynamite @ 8/7c on TBS pic.twitter.com/KEGoJa9WLu — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 6, 2023

Allin is looking forward to the experience. He posted photos of hanging with little Wayne.

Nick added, “For Buddy Wayne. It’s all love and respect tomorrow.”

MJF chimed in with two simple words.

Headlock. Takeover. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) September 6, 2023

It would be funny if Wayne takes that advice to beat Allin on a headlock takeover. MJF has had great success with that move in victory over Allin in prior matches.

Half the field is set for the Grand Slam World Title Eliminator Tournament. Are you excited for the quarterfinal bouts? Share your predictions for the winners.