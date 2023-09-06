AEW Collision gets creamed by WWE Payback & college football

The numbers are in for the Sept. 2 episode of Collision on TNT — the All Out go home which went live hours after Tony Khan announced the firing of CM Punk.

Under different circumstances, that news might have served as a ratings draw. But not the circumstances that existed last Saturday, with both the first full weekend of college football and WWE’s Payback premium live event serving as competition. Wrestlenomics reports the latest Collision did the worst numbers in its three month history, bringing in just 345,000 viewers and drawing a .11 rating among 18-49 year olds for TNT.

In addition to being down from the previous (and every other) Collision, the Labor Day weekend show was beaten by the previous night’s episode of Rampage. Brandon Thurston & team had AEW’s pre-taped c-show with an audience of 372,000 and an identical demo rating at 10pm on Sept. 1.

The Punk news did seem to help, but a lot of fans didn’t stick around to see what happened after Khan’s opening remarks & the reveal of CM’s replacement for the PPV:

The first quarter-hour of Collision on Saturday started with 472k viewers and a 0.18 P18-49 rating, for Tony Khan announcing CM Punk was fired and the Steamboat, Starks, Danielson angle.



Viewership fell steeply in most quarters after.



The final full QH averaged 244k and a 0.08. — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) September 6, 2023

Every Saturday night won’t have a WWE event for fans to switch to. And football fans won’t be as ravenous for meaningful games as they were when ABC offered North Carolina vs. South Carolina (watched by 2.92 million with a .76 in 18-49, per SpoilerTV) and NBC served up Penn State vs. West Virginia (3.03 million viewers and .57 demo rating) in primetime on Sept. 2.

But even so, Collision’s latest numbers don’t paint a pretty picture for the next few months — especially without the man promoted as the show’s star. Next up on the schedule? A head-to-head match-up with college football juggernauts Alabama & Texas.

We’ll see how they fare. In the meantime, here’s a look at Collision’s viewership and demo rating over the course of its brief history:

For complete results from the latest Collision, check out our live blog here. To read a recap & review of the show, click here.