Chris Jericho addresses CM Punk’s AEW exit, says they spoke at All In

While Chris Jericho was never one of the main people CM Punk had beef with during his two years with AEW, things never seemed right between the two after Punk left WWE back in 2014.

Jericho is also a prominent figure on camera & behind the scenes at Tony Khan’s company, and at various times during Punk’s post-Brawl Out hiatus/rehab we heard Jericho was either working to ensure Punk’s exit or pave the way for his return.

For his part, Punk was pretty clear on what he thought of Le Champion.

Now that Punk is officially gone, fired with cause after a scuffle with Jack Perry and some tense moments with AEW boss Tony Khan at All In, what would Jericho have to say?

We found out on the latest edition of Talk Is Jericho:

“I don’t want to dwell on this or talk about it but I should address it. Of course, CM Punk no longer with AEW, and Wembley was his last match, what a way to go out. “I did talk to him briefly. I was going to do a Frankensteiner off the top and I know that he does that sometimes so I was just curious if he was doing it. I went and talked to him for a bit and asked him if he was doing it, he wasn’t. Then I told him I was going to do the GTS with a straight face and I think for a second he thought that I was going to and I was joking, of course. “I did see him that day and once again, it’s a regretful moment what happened but Tony Khan made his decision. Like I said, CM Punk was a big part of AEW for the time he was here and if you’re going to go out, he went out on top, for sure.”

From an outsider perspective, that seems like a pretty classy way to cover a topic that has a whole lot of people in the wrestling business taking sides. Maybe we’ll see if Punk agrees if/when we get that potentially explosive response we heard about after his firing.