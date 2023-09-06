Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Dynamite, airing live tonight (Sept. 6) at 8pm ET on TBS.

AEW will be in Indianapolis’ Indiana Farmers Coliseum as they move on from last Sunday’s historic All Out PPV and an eventful two weeks that also included All In at Wembley Stadium & the firing of CM Punk.

The show will feature World champion MJF addressing his run-in with Samoa Joe about their All Out tussle while the tournament to determine his Grand Slam challenger kicks off. We’ll also hear from Hangman Page, who’s coming off donating his Over Budget Battle Royal winnings to the Chicago Public Education Fund. That’s all that’s advertised as of this writing, but we also expect to see new International champ Jon Moxley... and a whole lot more.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR SEPT. 6