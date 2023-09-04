MJF has a salty message for Samoa Joe over history dating back 7 years

MJF and Samoa Joe threw down in a brawl at All Out. On the surface, it seemed like a fiery encounter to drum up MJF’s next world title feud. The story delves much deeper than that.

Here’s the clip of the fight. The heat started when Joe shoved MJF on stage while walking past him. MJF snapped and charged to the ring for fisticuffs.

Many may recall a similar moment seven years ago during NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn II in 2016. As Joe was walking to the ring for an NXT title fight, a familiar face was escorting the champ as security. MJF! Young Maxwell happened to get a little too close to Joe, and he was promptly shoved out of the way. Here’s the comparison of scenes.

No doubt Joe was goading the AEW world champ for a future clash. MJF took the bait. This time, he has the leverage to fight back. MJF posted a salty message for Joe.

I’m not the kid you shoved in Brooklyn, motherfucker.



Ooh, yes. MJF versus Joe is going to be fun to watch.

Adam Cole chimed in on the situation in a backstage interview. Cole is concerned about MJF’s health due to the neck injury during the ROH tag title defense. He will caution MJF that sometimes it is smart to play it safe. Cole hopes MJF can calm down long enough to heal 100% before rumbling with Joe.

#ROH World Tag Team Champions @adamcolepro & #AEW World Champ @The_MJF successfully defended the title at #AEWAllOut against a very tough opponent in #DarkOrder.



Cole has his own history of a violent encounter with Joe. Back in NXT in 2021, Joe choked out Cole backstage.

Cole had the last laugh when defeating Joe in an AEW ring to win the Owen Hart Cup tournament in 2022. It’s good to have friends, and MJF has the right friend in Cole. Mr. Bay Bay should be able to provide valuable insight for strategic purposes when MJF and Joe wrestle in sanctioned combat. I hope Cole and MJF listen to the Wu-Tang Clan, because Protect Ya Neck would be good advice.

While we’re digging into the crates of history, this gem is too topical not to share. WWE has video of MJF auditioning for Tough Enough. This was posted eight years ago before the rise of our scumbag in 2023 AD.

The question we’ll soon have an answer to is if MJF is better than Samoa Joe.