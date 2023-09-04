AEW All Out fallout: Lana reacts to Miro’s snub, Takeshita crowned new god of pro wrestling, more!

AEW wrapped All Out in Chicago. Lexy Nair caught up with a few participants for fallout. CJ Perry (aka Lana) reacted to the snub by Miro, Konosuke Takeshita was crowned the new god of pro wrestling, Claudio Castagnoli addressed the future of his rivalry with Eddie Kingston, and more.

After Miro defeated WIll Hobbs, Powerhouse attacked from behind. CJ Perry made a surprise appearance to save Miro. The Redeemer did not redeem her and exited alone. Perry was visually upset backstage. She went out there to help, but she doesn’t know what’s going on with Miro. Perry’s physical reaction is more expressive than her words.

Konosuke Takeshita pinned Kenny Omega for the win. Don Callis boasted about exposing Omega as the shell of his former greatness. Takeshita was crowned the new god of pro wrestling. Callis vowed to continue physically and mentally dominating Omega and his associates. Sake celebration on Callis.

Bullet Club Gold were in good spirits after defeating FTR and the Young Bucks in 8-man action. The Gunns stepped up to prove the naysayers wrong. Side note, Austin Gunn still doesn’t have a nickname. Good passion from the Bang Bang Gang in this promo.

Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta defeated Eddie Kingston and Katsuyori Shibata in a tag team contest. When asked if the rivalry is over with Kingston, Claudio answered, “Sure as hell hope so.”

MJF and Adam Cole successfully retained the ROH tag titles over the Dark Order, but Alex Reynolds and John Silver are claiming that they were screwed. It was bullshit that MJF was allowed to return after leaving the match due to injury. Evil Uno warned that the injustice will not stand any more.

The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn kept the trios titles with help from Dennis Rodman. Max Caster was confident that the belts will be in their hands for a long time. Anthony Bowens had nothing left to say, except, “Scissor me, Daddy Ass.”

