Tonight’s (Sun., Sept. 3, 2023) AEW All Out pay-per-view (PPV) from Chicago came in the shadow of Tony Khan firing the man who stole the show with his tirade after last year’s annual Labor Day weekend show, CM Punk. So even though the remaining stars of All Elite Wrestling put on a hell of a show in The United Center this year, we expect this media scrum will involve at least some Punk talk.

If that kind of thing interests you... you might not want to miss this one.

But we should also hear from some of tonight’s triumphant wrestlers, and learn some things about Khan’s plans for AEW (and Ring of Honor’s) post-Punk future.

So click play up above and get ready for reactions to AEW’s eventful week, All Out, some hints of what’s to come in AEW, and maybe a little bit of drama.