AEW just wrapped up its All Out PPV from Chicago’s United Center. Tony Khan’s promotion closed out an eventful week on Sun., Sept. 3, 2023 with Jon Moxley ending Orange Cassidy’s epic International title reign, and a standing ovation for Freshly Squeezed.

Was it the best match on the card?

Including the “Zero Hour” pre-show, it’s competing with 12 other matches for that honor. Miro & Powerhouse Hobbs made the wrestling world crave meat, Bryan Danielson & Ricky Starks got bloody. Konsosuke Takeshita & Bullet Club Gold helped make The Elite 0-4 at the Alls. And that was just some of what happened at All Out!

