AEW just wrapped up its All Out PPV from Chicago’s United Center. Tony Khan’s promotion closed out an eventful week on Sun., Sept. 3, 2023 with Jon Moxley ending Orange Cassidy’s epic International title reign, and a standing ovation for Freshly Squeezed.
Was it the best match on the card?
Including the “Zero Hour” pre-show, it’s competing with 12 other matches for that honor. Miro & Powerhouse Hobbs made the wrestling world crave meat, Bryan Danielson & Ricky Starks got bloody. Konsosuke Takeshita & Bullet Club Gold helped make The Elite 0-4 at the Alls. And that was just some of what happened at All Out!
For complete results and the live blog from the show click here. Before or after you do that, vote in our poll below to tell us what your “Match of the Night” was. And be sure to discuss your choice in the comments section as well!
Poll
What was ‘Match of the Night’ at AEW All Out?
-
0%
Orange Cassidy vs. Jon Moxley
-
0%
FTR & Young Bucks vs. Bullet Club Gold
-
0%
Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita
-
0%
Eddie Kingston & Katsuyori Shibata vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta
-
100%
Bryan Danielson vs. Ricky Starks
-
0%
Kris Statlander vs. Ruby Soho
-
0%
Miro vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
-
0%
Luchasaurus vs. Darby Allin
-
0%
Samoa Joe vs. Shane Taylor
-
0%
MJF & Adam Cole vs. John Silver & Alex Reynolds
-
0%
The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass vs. Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh & Jay Lethal
-
0%
Athena, Mercedes Martinez & Diamante vs. Hikaru Shida, Willow Nightingale & Skye Blue
-
0%
The Over Budget Charity Battle Royal
Loading comments...