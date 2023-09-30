It sounds like Adam Cole delayed surgery for his totally legitimate ankle injury

On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Adam Cole announced that his ankle “exploded” with multiple breaks and ligament tears, and he needs surgery to repair the damage.

By the end of the night, someone under the disguise of an MJF devil mask initiated a group attack on Jay White, leading some folks to suspect Adam Cole’s injury is a work and he is the man behind the mask. Rumors and reports indicate that Cole is legitimately injured, for what it’s worth.

If you happen to be one of the people who think the broken ankle story is a total work, tonight’s (Sept. 30) episode of Collision may have added some fuel to that fire thanks to the following message The Kingdom had for Cole:

The Kingdom leave Seattle to rush to the bedside of @roderickstrong!

But not without a message for @AdamColePro.



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@RealMikeBennett | @MattTaven pic.twitter.com/nseciRgiqC — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 1, 2023

Matt Taven and Mike Bennett revealed that Cole’s surgery has been delayed, and they need him to come meet them at Roderick Strong’s house ASAP.

Maybe it’s nothing, but I’ll leave it up to you to make sense of what’s going on here in the comments below.

Speaking of broken ankles, now that Adam Cole is out of action, MJF has to defend the ROH tag team titles in a handicap match tomorrow night at WrestleDream against The Righteous. Vincent and Dutch made it clear tonight that they plan to give MJF a matching broken ankle to go along with Cole’s.

To prove their point, they shattered the foot of this poor jobber:

What a senseless attack by Vincent & Dutch!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!



Ᏽ Ꝋ @NoNamexVincent | @DEATHxWALKS pic.twitter.com/98qjaeqzOO — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 1, 2023

If MJF is actually the guy behind the devil mask, he should probably make sure his goons are ringside to ensure he doesn’t suffer the same fate.

What do you make of tonight’s angles featuring The Kingdom and The Righteous, Cagesiders?