AEW finalizes WrestleDream card with Keith Lee, Athena, and even more stars

AEW WrestleDream takes place tomorrow night (Oct. 1) on pay-per-view from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington.

If the previously announced 13 matches for the show aren’t enough meat on the bone for you to sink your teeth into, Tony Khan has now added Keith Lee and ROH Women’s World Champion Athena to the Zero Hour pre-show in a 4-on-4 mixed tag team match.

It will be Athena teaming up with Lee, Billie Starkz, and Satoshi Kojima to take on Shane Taylor, Mercedes Martinez, Lee Moriarty, and Diamante in what the Collision commentators described as a “chaotic, eclectic” match.

And if you still need more hype for the Zero Hour pre-show, here are TMDK, Daddy Ass, and The Acclaimed trying to sell you on tuning in to watch them fight over the AEW world trios titles:

#TMDK just dropped the mic on the AEW World Trios Champs #TheAcclaimed & Daddy Ass before they face-off for the Titles TOMORROW at #AEWWrestleDream ZERO HOUR at 7/4p!



There are now 14 matches announced for tomorrow night’s card:

TNT Championship: Christian Cage (c) vs. Darby Allin in 2-out-of-3 falls

Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata Bryan Danielson vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, & Kota Ibushi vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Sammy Guevara, & Will Ospreay

Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page

Young Bucks vs. Lucha Bros vs. The Gunns vs. Orange Cassidy & Hook with the winner earning a future AEW tag title shot

Ricky Starks vs. Wheeler Yuta

AEW World Trios Championship: The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn (c) vs. Shane Haste, Mikey Nicholls, & Bad Dude Tito (pre-show)

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Josh Barnett (pre-show)

Athena, Keith Lee, Satoshi Kojima & Billie Starkz vs. Lee Moriarty, Mercedes Martinez, Diamante & Shane Taylor (pre-show)

Do you plan to check out the Zero Hour pre-show at 7 pm ET, Cagesiders?