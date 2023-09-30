Claudio Castagnoli is booked in a ‘dream match of sorts’ at WrestleDream

AEW WrestleDream takes place tomorrow night (Oct. 1) on pay-per-view from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington.

There were already 12 matches announced for the card coming into tonight’s episode of Collision, but that’s not quite enough to properly pay tribute to Antonio Inoki.

Fresh off losing the ROH world championship to Eddie Kingston, Claudio Castagnoli decided to challenge anyone to fight him on the pay-per-view. His challenge was immediately answered by Inoki’s prized pupil, Josh Barnett:

Antonio Inoki's prized pupil Josh Barnett, The Warmaster, challenges former #ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli TOMORROW NIGHT at #AEWWrestleDream Zero Hour at 7pm ET/4pm PT!



▶️ https://t.co/cv0gudGW96



Watch #AEWCollision Live on TNT!

The AEW commentators on Collision described this bout as a “dream match of sorts,” which I interpret as an acknowledgement that it’s not really a dream match at all. But hey, I’m sure it will still be worth checking out on the Zero Hour pre-show.

With the addition of this sort-of-but-not-really dream match of Castagnoli vs. Barnett, that gives us the following 13 matches for WrestleDream on Sunday night:

TNT Championship: Christian Cage (c) vs. Darby Allin in 2-out-of-3 falls

Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata Bryan Danielson vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, & Kota Ibushi vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Sammy Guevara, & Will Ospreay

Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page

Young Bucks vs. Lucha Bros vs. The Gunns vs. Orange Cassidy & Hook with the winner earning a future AEW tag title shot

Ricky Starks vs. Wheeler Yuta

AEW World Trios Championship: The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn (c) vs. Shane Haste, Mikey Nicholls, & Bad Dude Tito (pre-show)

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Josh Barnett (pre-show)

How do you like the card, Cagesiders?