Two more reasons to think Edge’s AEW debut is happening at WrestleDream

My man Cain already made a pretty compelling argument for why he thinks Edge will debut for AEW during the Christian Cage/Darby Allin two-out-of-three falls TNT title match tomorrow night (Oct. 1) at WrestleDream.

And he did so without this piece of evidence: Allin says his match with Christian will close Sunday’s PPV at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. On the Countdown to WrestleDream show which aired on TNT after Rampage (and that’s now on YouTube here), he says:

“I’ve waited to be in the main event of a show for so long.”

... and ...

“You haven’t seen shit until you’ve wrestled Darby in Seattle. At WrestleDream — in the main event — you are fighting someone that you’ve never seen before.”

Allin’s words have intensified speculation the WWE Hall of Famer will show up to aid or thwart his lifelong friend & longtime tag partner Christian — because if Tony Khan is planning to introduce Adam Copeland (Edge’s real, not trademarked by WWE name) as his newest splash signing, he’d want that to happen in a main event spot.

There’s also this, which seems to confirm reports the Rated R Superstar is done with WWE. When the company introduced a new opening video for SmackDown earlier this month, Edge was featured in between Bobby Lashley and The OC...

But on last night’s show, he wasn’t there any more...

WWE has removed Edge from the Smackdown opening #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/24B0T7kj8X — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) September 30, 2023

Since Edge’s contract was ending as opposed to him being released from a still active contract, he wouldn’t have any “non-compete” period after it (see also: Dean Ambrose/Jon Moxley in 2019).

But does any of this mean he will show up in AEW on Oct. 1? We’ll find out tomorrow night.