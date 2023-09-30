AEW books first match for Title Tuesday special Dynamite

AEW is hitting a Tuesday night for Dynamite on October 10. In doing so, they are running a Title Tuesday gimmick to encourage viewership to tune in.

The first match was booked after results from Rampage. Hikaru Shida prevailed over Ruby Soho with the winner earning a shot at Saraya for the AEW Women’s World Championship on Title Tuesday.

This will be Shida’s chance to win back the title that she lost without being the victim of direct defeat. Saraya won the gold at All In in Wembley Stadium in a four-way by pinning Toni Storm.

In addition to the women’s match, seeds were planted for another title bout. Jay Lethal confronted Eddie Kingston about the ROH World Championship. Lethal dedicated his life for that title to establish its legacy, and he judged Kingston unfit to hold the belt.

Before @njpwglobal Strong Openweight AND @ringofhonor World Champ Eddie Kingston defends the #NJPW Strong Openweight Title against Rocky Romero TONIGHT on #AEWRampage, former #ROH World Champ @TheLethalJay had some choice words for the Mad King!



Watch #AEWRampage on TNT! pic.twitter.com/UBxjY1jiGq — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 30, 2023

Kingston has the challenge of a lifetime ahead at WrestleDream against Katsuyori Shibata. Presuming Kingston prevails on the PPV, Lethal could be up next. Time till tell if that match gets booked for Title Tuesday or before.

If AEW really wants to make a splash for Title Tuesday, then they might pull the trigger on fast-tracking MJF versus Jay White for the AEW World Championship. That should put butts in seats.

Since Title Tuesday is all about champions, let’s peak at the stable of titleholders in AEW:

AEW World Championship: MJF

AEW Women’s World Championship: Saraya

AEW World Tag Team Championship: FTR

AEW World Trios Championship: The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn

TNT Championship: Christian Cage

TBS Championship: Kris Statlander

AEW International Championship: Fenix

FTW Championship: Hook

ROH World Championship: Eddie Kingston

ROH Women’s World Championship: Athena

ROH World Tag Team Championship: MJF & Adam Cole

ROH World Six-Man Championship: Young Bucks & Hangman Page

ROH World Television Championship: Samoa Joe

ROH Pure Championship: Katsuyori Shibata

IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship: Will Ospreay

NJPW World Television Championship: Zack Sabre Jr.

NJPW Strong Openweight Championship: Eddie Kingston

AAA Mega Championship: Hijo del Vikingo

AAA Cruiserweight Championship: Komander

AAA Latin American Championship: QT Marshall

Texas Chainsaw Massacre Leatherface Championship: Jeff Jarrett

Which championship matchups are you hoping to see at Title Tuesday?