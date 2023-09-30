AEW books first match for Title Tuesday special Dynamite

AEW is hitting a Tuesday night for Dynamite on October 10. In doing so, they are running a Title Tuesday gimmick to encourage viewership to tune in.
The first match was booked after results from Rampage. Hikaru Shida prevailed over Ruby Soho with the winner earning a shot at Saraya for the AEW Women’s World Championship on Title Tuesday.
This will be Shida’s chance to win back the title that she lost without being the victim of direct defeat. Saraya won the gold at All In in Wembley Stadium in a four-way by pinning Toni Storm.
In addition to the women’s match, seeds were planted for another title bout. Jay Lethal confronted Eddie Kingston about the ROH World Championship. Lethal dedicated his life for that title to establish its legacy, and he judged Kingston unfit to hold the belt.
Before @njpwglobal Strong Openweight AND @ringofhonor World Champ Eddie Kingston defends the #NJPW Strong Openweight Title against Rocky Romero TONIGHT on #AEWRampage, former #ROH World Champ @TheLethalJay had some choice words for the Mad King!

Kingston has the challenge of a lifetime ahead at WrestleDream against Katsuyori Shibata. Presuming Kingston prevails on the PPV, Lethal could be up next. Time till tell if that match gets booked for Title Tuesday or before.
If AEW really wants to make a splash for Title Tuesday, then they might pull the trigger on fast-tracking MJF versus Jay White for the AEW World Championship. That should put butts in seats.
Since Title Tuesday is all about champions, let’s peak at the stable of titleholders in AEW:
AEW World Championship: MJF
AEW Women’s World Championship: Saraya
AEW World Tag Team Championship: FTR
AEW World Trios Championship: The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn
TNT Championship: Christian Cage
TBS Championship: Kris Statlander
AEW International Championship: Fenix
FTW Championship: Hook
ROH World Championship: Eddie Kingston
ROH Women’s World Championship: Athena
ROH World Tag Team Championship: MJF & Adam Cole
ROH World Six-Man Championship: Young Bucks & Hangman Page
ROH World Television Championship: Samoa Joe
ROH Pure Championship: Katsuyori Shibata
IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship: Will Ospreay
NJPW World Television Championship: Zack Sabre Jr.
NJPW Strong Openweight Championship: Eddie Kingston
AAA Mega Championship: Hijo del Vikingo
AAA Cruiserweight Championship: Komander
AAA Latin American Championship: QT Marshall
Texas Chainsaw Massacre Leatherface Championship: Jeff Jarrett
Which championship matchups are you hoping to see at Title Tuesday?
