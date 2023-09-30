AEW bolstered the WrestleDream card with a pair of contests for the Zero Hour pre-show. The AEW trios titles will be contested against a NJPW crew, and a rising phenom has a grudge to settle with a dinosaur.
The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn were successful in defending the AEW World Trios Championship against the Hardys & Brother Zay on Rampage. The scissor party isn’t slowing down. The champs will be back in title action against The Mighty Don’t Kneel team of Shane Haste (aka Slapjack), Mikey Nicholls, & Bad Dude Tito. Haste has won various tag team championships with Nicholls and Tito, but they have yet to taste trios gold as a unit.
Haste took the announcement in stride as he awaits Max Caster’s customary intro rap.
Good thing I got nothing to be made fun of in a rap...
Also on Rampage, Nick Wayne called out Luchasaurus. Little Wayne has unfinished business with the dino after being chokeslammed on a skateboard. His father once told him to never leave a debt unpaid. Wayne is coming for payback. Even though Wayne referenced the Lost Boys (unclear if the vampire movie or the Peter Pan lore), this fight has the makings of Batman versus Killer Croc.
Nick Wayne has unfinished business with former TNT Champion Luchasaurus, and they are set to collide one-on-one LIVE at #AEWWrestleDream ZERO HOUR at 7pm ET/4pm PT!
▶️ https://t.co/cv0gudHtYE@thenickwayne pic.twitter.com/s1q5lxlphh
Those additions to WrestleDream update the October 1 card to:
- Bryan Danielson vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
- AEW World Tag Team Championship: FTR (c) vs. Aussie Open
- ROH World Tag Team Championship: MJF (c) vs. The Righteous in a handicap match without injured Adam Cole
- TNT Championship: Christian Cage (c) vs. Darby Allin in 2-out-of-3 falls
- TBS Championship: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Julia Hart
- ROH World Championship & NJPW Strong Openweight Championship: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata
- Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, & Kota Ibushi vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Sammy Guevara, & Will Ospreay
- Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page
- Young Bucks vs. Lucha Bros vs. The Gunns vs. Orange Cassidy & Hook with the winner earning a future AEW tag title shot
- Ricky Starks vs. Wheeler Yuta
- AEW World Trios Championship: The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn (c) vs. Shane Haste, Mikey Nicholls, & Bad Dude Tito (pre-show)
- Nick Wayne vs. Luchasaurus (pre-show)
