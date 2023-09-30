Here’s a place to check results and comment along with the new episode of AEW Collision, airing live tonight (Sept. 30) at 8 pm ET on TNT.
AEW is broadcasting this week’s show from Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, which is also the host of tomorrow night’s WrestleDream PPV.
Tonight, on the first of two consecutive Saturdays where AEW will go head-to-head with WWE, Blackpool Combat Club’s Bryan Danielson & Wheeler Yuta team with FTR to take on some of their PPV opponents in Ricky Starks, Big Bill & Aussie Open — with Danielson’s WrestleDream foe Zack Sabre, Jr. on commentary!
We’ll also see Kenny Omega & Chris Jericho in tag action against Gates of Agony, Andrade El Ídolo continue his battle with Bullet Club Gold when he faces Juice Robinson, The Kingdom vs. Best Friends, and more!
Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the Collision live blog kicks off once the show starts on TNT. It will be below this line here.
Enjoy the show!
AEW COLLISION RESULTS FOR SEPT. 30
- Collision kicks off with quick pre-taped promos Big Bill, Ricky Starks, Aussie Open, FTR, Bryan Danielson, and Wheeler Yuta, hyping up their 8-man tag match for later tonight.
- Andrade El Idolo defeats Juice Robinson. CJ the hot and flexible wife is watching the match on a monitor backstage. Jay White is not in the building due to being attacked by masked people on Dynamite, but the rest of Bullet Club Gold is ringside. Andrade moonsaults with a crash landing through all of them early in the match. Later on, Juice powerbombs Andrade after manipulating the referee into distracting him. Andrade comes back with the running double knees in the corner and goes for the figure eight leglock. The Gunns get involved with a foreign object, so the referee ejects them. Juice rolls up Andrade in the chaos for a near fall. Andrade nails the back elbow and then the hammerlock DDT for the three count.
- Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega cut a promo backstage hyping up their tag team match tonight. Chris and Kenny don’t like each other and need to figure out if they can even co-exist as a team tonight. Kenny promises to have Jericho’s back, and Jericho reciprocates. They promise to take out the Don Callis family at WrestleDream.
- We have the next iteration of Toni Storm: Portrait of a Star. Storm is in the midst of her peak, but misses the old times when shoving a pie in someone’s face was good enough to get by. If the world has forgotten what it takes to be a star, she’ll have to remind everyone. She is annoyed that RJ City denies flirting with her, as if he is above her level.
- The Kingdom defeat Best Friends. Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta are pissed off and start the physicality before even taking off their ring jackets. Chuck tries to take Taven out of the mix late in the fight by throwing him hard into the ring steps. Bennett tries to piledrive Chuck on those same steps, but Chuck turns it into a Death Valley Driver for a ’Holy shit!’ chant. The Best Friends do their hug in the ring and hit stereo piledrivers on the heels. Bennett just barely gets his foot on the ropes as the referee counts to three. Taven crotches Chuck on the ropes. The Best Friends get nailed with two low blows behind the referee’s back, and The Kingdom puts it away with a spike piledriver for the three count.
- The Kingdom cut a promo afterwards saying they have to catch a red eye flight to get back to Roderick Strong. Taven knows that Adam Cole has delayed his surgery. If they have ever meant anything to Cole, he’ll meet them at Roddy’s home.
- Don Callis is caught talking to Prince Nana in the back. Nana tells Alex Marvez he’ll be in the money when his Gates of Agony take out Omega and Jericho tonight.
- There’s a hype video promoting Kris Statlander vs. Julia Hart at WrestleDream. Kris says that spooky little bitch is no match for her.
- Julia Hart defeats Vert Vixen. This wasn’t a squash, but was still a quick showcase win for Hart. She scored the victory via pin fall following a moonsault.
- Hart has not lost in 523 days, says the commentator. Julia grabs the mic and calls out Statlander to the ring. Statlander walks out with the Best Friends and Rocky Romero, as Brody King stands in front of Hart in the ring. All the allies step aside, leaving it just Hart and Statlander in the ring. Kris dares Julia to hit her, but Hart decides to walk away. Statlander says Julia can run away now, but tomorrow she can’t avoid the defeater of the undefeated. Her time is up at WrestleDream.
- Claudio Castagnoli talks in a pre-tape about what keeps him going even though he is not ROH world champion. He challenges anyone to fight him at WrestleDream. The challenge is answered by Josh Barnett for a “dream match of sorts” on the Zero Hour pre-show.
- Kenny Omega & Chris Jericho defeat Gates of Agony. Jericho made the hot tag late in the fight and tried to lock in the Lion Tamer, but to no avail. Kenny gets back in there and hits a V-Trigger before diving over the top rope. Jericho successfully locks in the Lion Tamer for the submission victory. Omega and Jericho didn’t have any problems getting along in this match. They shake hands and celebrate the win afterwards.
- They cut a promo afterwards saying it’s time for the original Alpha and the Omega to end the Don Callis family, with Kota Ibushi by their side. Jericho calls Sammy Guevara the ‘ultimate Judas.’ Jericho is going to ruin Sammy’s dreams and entire life by taking out all his aggressions on Sammy at WrestleDream.
- The Righteous have a pre-taped promo. At WrestleDream, they plan to take away the one thing that holds Adam Cole and MJF together, the ROH world tag team titles.
- There’s a hype video for the WrestleDream main event of Christian Cage vs. Darby Allin in a two-out-of-three falls match for the TNT championship.
- The Righteous defeat Judas Icarus & Travis Williams. The heels make quick work of these jabronis standing across the ring from them.
- The Righteous cut a promo after the match. They acknowledge that MJF is the devil, who is pulling the strings that make Adam Cole dance. They plan to break MJF’s ankle at WrestleDream to match his body with Cole’s. They grab a block of wood and a chair and use it to shatter the foot of Judas Icarus.
- TMDK cut a promo backstage ahead of their trios title match at WrestleDream. Daddy Ass & The Acclaimed interrupt them to do their catchphrase and scissor.
- Zack Sabre Jr. makes his entrance for his role as special commentator during the main event 8-man tag team match.
Loading comments...