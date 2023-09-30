Here’s a place to check results and comment along with the new episode of AEW Collision, airing live tonight (Sept. 30) at 8 pm ET on TNT.

AEW is broadcasting this week’s show from Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, which is also the host of tomorrow night’s WrestleDream PPV.

Tonight, on the first of two consecutive Saturdays where AEW will go head-to-head with WWE, Blackpool Combat Club’s Bryan Danielson & Wheeler Yuta team with FTR to take on some of their PPV opponents in Ricky Starks, Big Bill & Aussie Open — with Danielson’s WrestleDream foe Zack Sabre, Jr. on commentary!

We’ll also see Kenny Omega & Chris Jericho in tag action against Gates of Agony, Andrade El Ídolo continue his battle with Bullet Club Gold when he faces Juice Robinson, The Kingdom vs. Best Friends, and more!

AEW COLLISION RESULTS FOR SEPT. 30