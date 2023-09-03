For most of AEW All Out on Sept. 3, the Chicago crowd celebrated pro wrestling rather than express any frustration or upset with Tony Khan’s firing of local guy CM Punk. They even cheered Hangman Page on the pre-show, and were completely behind Kenny Omega in his match on the PPV card.

But when The Young Bucks came out for their eight-man with FTR against Bullet Club Gold, the United Center got a little spicy.

It wasn’t a revolt or hijacking. There were definitely Elite supporters and those who didn’t pick a side in drama in the crowd too. But it was enough the Matt & Nick Jackson not only acknowledged, but played to it.

They fictional (and maybe real) story of the match was tension between FTR and The Bucks after Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler won their trilogy match in London last Sunday. Both teams have declined a handshake offer from the other since, and most of their tags in this one were of the involuntary variety.

Jay White, Juice Robinson & The Gunns were certainly on the same page. They controlled the action for much of this one, with Harwood in peril for a long stretch until he made a voluntary tag to Matt that most of the crowd welcomed. That spirit transferred to the ring, where the Bucks and Top Guys worked together to turn the tide.

Austin Gunn took a shot from all four of the Bang Bang Gang’s opponents. He wasn’t pinned when one of his teammates pulled Harwood out while he was attempting to cover, but the sequence earned an “A-E-W” chant from the United Center.

The elder Buck and Dax worked together to hit Shatter Machine and a BTE Trigger, but despite the cohesive approach, it wasn’t enough. A Blade Runner from Switchblade and a slam from Colten Gunn left Wheeler prone for a three count, and two of the greatest tag teams in the game will have to welcome some new faces into the title scene.

