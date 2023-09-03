AEW All Out was missing one Chicago legend, but they brought in another for the Sept. 3 PPV at the United Center — Dennis Rodman, who won three NBA titles with the Bulls in the 1990s.

The nWo alum was on the Zero Hour pre-show, cornering The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass as they defended their AEW Trios titles against another nWo-ex, Jeff Jarrett, and his teammates Satnam Singh & Jay Lethal. The match was set-up in a segment on Collision last night.

Sonjay Dutt came out in a Detroit Pistons jersey (for you non-sportsball-types, a Bulls rival and the team Rodman won first two NBA titles with before coming to Chicago a few years later) to introduce Double-J’s team.

Rodzilla’s entrance with the champs was relatively subdued (although Max Caster did work a reference to Rodman’s connection to North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un into his All Out rap).

The match itself was the kind of overbooked affair you’d expect from these teams on a pre-show (or any time we see Jarrett & company). It built to a moment where referee Aubrey Edwards, pre-occupied kicking Jeff’s wife Karen out of the match, missing Dutt sliding a guitar into the ring. The Worm didn’t miss it though, and after Billy Gunn hamstringing the seven foot Singh, Rodman delivered El Kabong.

The finish came soon after Caster hit a Mic Drop elbow on Lethal. And that was just prelude to the champs scissoring Daddy Ass... and their new friend Rodman.

Pro wrestling, everybody.

Get complete All Out results and coverage of the entire show here.