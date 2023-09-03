Miro and Powerhouse Hobbs collided in the United Center on Sept. 3 at AEW All Out, and it wasn’t long until Excalibur quoted our beloved Big E.
Yes, friends. These big meaty men slapped meat.
Rock.— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 4, 2023
Immovable Object.
Who will win?
Hobbs took control, and the pace slowed. But when The Redeemer busted out some moves we’re not used to seeing from a hoss, it was Miro in the driver’s seat. It also inspired a “Slap That Meat” chant from the Chicago crowd.
SLAP THAT MEAT!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 4, 2023
SLAP THAT MEAT!
SLAP THAT MEAT!
Miro got the better of a prolonged forearm exchange, and encouraged a “Meat” chant as he delivered the attack he borrowed from his friend Sheamus. A superplex from The Redeemer left both men down, but the fans rallied Miro up first for a pump kick... but Powerhouse recovered to nail a powerbomb for two.
POW-POW-POW-POWERSLAM!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 4, 2023
The slobberknocker continued to “Meat Forever” chants, and it seemed they might when neither man stayed down for three. It forced Miro to bust out his submission hold, but Hobbs powered out of Game Over! That got a “Holy Meat” chant, and Powerhouse responded with a spinebuster for another great nearfall.
Hobbs tried for Miro’s Game Over, but the ex-WWE wrestler wasn’t going out like that. He responded with a spinebuster of his own, then slept Powerhouse with the move.
The crowd loved the show of respect from Hobbs afterwards, and Miro was expecting a cheapshot. Powerhouse waited long enough to catch him off-guard though, and proceeded to choke out The Redeemer. And that’s when Miro’s hot flexible wife CJ Perry (fka Lana) showed up.
It's @TheCJPerry, Miro’s hot, flexible wife, running to the ring to save Miro!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 4, 2023
She saved her man with a chair shot, but after Miro saved her from Hobbs, he didn’t believe what he saw. Was it because he’d forsaken her, along with everyone else?
Miro just left his wife @TheCJPerry in the ring...— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 4, 2023
Stay tuned.
Get complete All Out results and coverage of the entire show here.
