Darby Allin and his messed up spine had his work cut out for him at All Out on Sept. 3 in Chicago. If he was going to recapture the TNT title, he’d not only have to beat the dinosaur-man who is technically champion... he’d also have to deal with the man who carries the belt around, Christian Cage.

To even the odds, Allin brought his friend and protege Nick Wayne with him. Wayne couldn’t do much as Luchasaurus mauled Darby in the early going, throwing him into the barricade and swinging him into the steel steps. And when Cage instructed his right hand of destruction to keep going, the champ put the steps on Allin’s back and climbed them to get back in the ring to keep the match going.

Wayne came in handy when he lifted the steps off his friend’s back, but in the ring Darby was on his own. Fighting through pain and adversity is pretty much Allin’s thing, though. Trouble is, the offense he used in his comeback was as painful for him as it was for Luchasaurus.

A nifty backbreaker counter almost resulted in a win for the challenger, but when the champ locked it in, Christian offered Wayne a towel to throw in and save his friend. Allin got free and took Cage out with a dive, and won a battle in the corner to hit an avalanche code red that most of the United Center crowd thought got three.

Before he could follow that up, Christian took out Wayne and threatened a Con-Chair-To. it made Darby hesitate before launching a Coffin Drop on the champ, and that allowed Luchasaurus to maul him some more with pildedrivers and more before pinning a seemingly unconscious Darby.

The heels set Allin up for a Con-Chair-To of his own, planning to force Nick Wayne to watch. A group of faces from the back stopped that, but the damage was done... and Christian (and Luchasaurus) is still TNT champ.

