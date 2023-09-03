All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is live at 8 pm ET tonight (Sun., Sept. 3, 2023) from Chicago’s United Center with its annual Labor Day weekend All Out event. Just an hour before the main card kicks off on PPV, the promotion will offer a free live stream of the pre-show, entitled “Zero Hour”.

Three matches are set for Zero Hour:

The Acclaimed (with Dennis Rodman) vs. Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh & Jay Lethal

The Over Budget Charity Battle Royal (the winner gets $50K for the charity of their choice)

Athena, Mercedes Martinez & Diamante vs. Hikaru Shida, Willow Nightingale & Skye Blue

Those will warm us up for a big night, featuring Jon Moxley challenging Orange Cassidy for the AEW International title, and the returning Bryan Danielson vs. Ricky Starks in a Strap Match! Zero Hour will feature plenty of hype for those, and every one of the matches on All Out. And if AEW’s hype isn’t enough for you, we’ve got you covered with a show preview here, and predictions for each match right here.

The Zero Hour stream goes live at 7pm ET, and you can watch it above.

The main card can be purchased on Bleacher Report (and traditional PPV) in the U.S. & Canada, PPV.com in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the U.K. & Ireland, or in all international markets on Fite.

Follow along with All Out results and coverage of the entire card right here.