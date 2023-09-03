They just had a historic PPV in London last Sunday, but All Elite Wrestling is coming right back on Sept. 3 with their annual Labor Day weekend All Out PPV in Chicago!

After a free streaming pre-show which starts one hour earlier, the event gets going at 8:00 pm ET, and can be purchased on Bleacher Report (and traditional PPV) in the U.S. & Canada, PPV.com in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the U.K. & Ireland, or in all international markets on Fite.

Our motley crew is a little weary after the past couple weeks, but they’d never miss a chance to pontificate about and make predictions for a show like All Out, so...

Let's get to it.

AEW ALL OUT PREDICTIONS

Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jon Moxley for the AEW International championship

Sean Rueter: If, as all signs currently indicate, this is the main event, I can’t see beating Cassidy here. Mox’s is well established as a main eventer, but OC isn’t. If he’s gonna get there, might as well use this unexpected opportunity to brighten the spotlight on him and see what happens. Pick: Orange Cassidy

Claire Elizabeth: Honestly before Orange’s go-home promo on Dynamite I was all in on Mox winning here but after that I think you gotta keep the Freshly Squeezed train running at least a little bit longer. Pick: Orange Cassidy

Cain A. Knight: I think this is AEW’s version of 50/50 booking on PPV, giving Mox a win back after Blackpool Combat Club lost Stadium Stampede to Cassidy’s team last week at All In. Pick: Jon Moxley

Manolo H. Pizzazz: I thought Moxley would be a shoo-in to win, however, Cassidy’s promos this week changed my mind. OC has elevated the international title to great heights. A win over Mox will elevate him to world championship contender status for the future. Pick: Orange Cassidy

Marcus Benjamin: This is a tough one for me. Orange Cassidy does wonders with that championship but when’s the last time Mox held gold? I think it’s high time he gets back into a championship picture and maintains for a while. Especially since they’re telling the story about Cassidy just getting beat up and openly asking how much more can he handle. Pick: Jon Moxley

Kyle Decker: Tough call here. Orange Cassidy defeating Moxley would be likely the biggest feather in his cap. And Mox doesn’t need the International title. But OC cutting a promo that says “I’m never losing this title” doesn’t bode well. And he can gain a lot by just taking Mox to his limit. I think the arguments for OC are slightly stronger than the arguments against him here. Pick: Orange Cassidy

Bryan Danielson vs. Ricky Starks in a Strap Match

Sean Rueter: Maybe I bought too much into the promo he cut before getting into the storyline stuff last night, but damnit, let’s give the kid the ball and see what happens. Pick: Ricky Starks

Claire Elizabeth: With Punk out of the picture, you gotta set up a pecking order and while I wouldn’t be shocked or displeased for Ricky to take it, I gotta think this is the Dragon’s night. Pick: “American Dragon” Bryan Danielson

Cain A. Knight: Bryan Danielson has to go over in his return match. Pick: Bryan Danielson

Manolo H. Pizzazz: I don’t know how, but Starks will find a way to prevail. He needs the rub of victory to be an absolute star. Pick: Ricky Starks

Marcus Benjamin: Bryan came to AEW for various reasons but one was putting over new talent. I think it’s time they let Ricky run with it and see what happens. If anything, this acts as an olive branch for, well, you know. Pick: Ricky Starks

Kyle Decker: I would have bet on Punk to beat Starks, so I’ll be on his replacement to do so as well. Pick: Bryan Danielson

Luchasaurus (c) vs. Darby Allin for the TNT title

Sean Rueter: HIs messed up spine gives me pause, but maybe that’s why he shared that. Thinking they stick with what I imagine was the plan, and move my man Christian on to someone with daddy issues. Pick: Darby Allin

Claire Elizabeth: I like what Christian is doing but Luchasaurus hasn’t even been so much as racking up defenses to make this a reign worth caring much about, and Darby does his best work when he’s gritting his teeth through significant injuries— just ask Ethan Page about that one. Pick: Darby Allin

Cain A. Knight: I would normally pick Darby to win this match, but his injury at All In makes me wonder if AEW will call an audible. Maybe it’s for the best to keep a good thing going with Christian’s current obsession with Lucha’s belt. Pick: Luchasaurus

Manolo H. Pizzazz: The TNT champions have met their match. Allin is a tough cookie, and now he has Nick Wayne watching his back. Pick: Darby Allin

Marcus Benjamin: As long as Christian keeps going and doing what he does, I don’t think Luchasaurus needs the belt. In fact, I think he might be better off without it. Pick: Darby Allin

Kyle Decker: I love Christian and his story here, but Darby has been doing some heavy lifting as of late and it makes sense to reward him with a title that is pretty much synonymous with him. Pick: Darby Allin

Kris Statlander (c) vs. Ruby Soho for the TBS championship

Sean Rueter: Ruby can’t win these big singles matches when The Outcasts are on the same page. I can’t see her changing her luck until her house is in order. Pick: Kris Statlander

Claire Elizabeth: Yeah I like Ruby and all but she’s not taking this one from Kris Stat. Pick: Kris Statlander

Cain A. Knight: Ruby Soho never wins championship matches in AEW. Pick: Kris Statlander

Manolo H. Pizzazz: Mama is going to spank that rude one. Pick: Kris Statlander

Marcus Benjamin: The Outcast are in shambles so let’s continue picking away at their morale. I also predict a certain once undefeated champion returns tonight. Pick: Kris Statlander

Kyle Decker: I don’t see them moving away from Stat as the champion any time soon, even if Ruby poses a real threat. Pick: Kris Statlander

Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita

Sean Rueter: There’s probably an argument for going with Takeshita — both for his own and The Don Callis Family’s future potential. But AEW needs (and I want to see) Kenneth Bai Gawd Omega back as a main event singles guy, which wins the argument. Pick: Kenny Omega

Claire Elizabeth: I just got a feeling that Kenny’s got a little bit longer of a dark night of the soul before he really gets his game back, y’know? Pick: Konosuke Takeshita

Cain A. Knight: Like with Moxley, I think Omega did the job for Takeshita at All In because he’s the one going over at All Out. Pick: Kenny Omega

Manolo H. Pizzazz: Never underestimate the power of Don Callis to lose friends and influence people. Pick: Konosuke Takeshita

Marcus Benjamin: Kenny’s gotta get his W back after taking the pin...last weekend. Pick: Kenny Omega

Kyle Decker: Kenny isn’t losing to Takeshita at this stage of their careers, in this stage of the story. Pick: Kenny Omega

Miro vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

Sean Rueter: The Redeemer can’t drop his first real match in a year, but P-P-P-Powerhouse sure could use a PPV win himself. Perhaps a returning Wardlow or some QTV shenanigans will provide cover for Hobbs’ loss. Pick: MIro

Claire Elizabeth: Honestly I think Miro probably wouldn’t even be working the show if he wasn’t winning here. Pick: Miro

Cain A. Knight: It’s a match that both guys pretty much need to win, but I think Miro needs it a little bit more. Pick: Miro

Manolo H. Pizzazz: Hobbs will be redeemed. Pick: Miro

Marcus Benjamin: Come on. You know if it’s Miro vs. anyone, I go with Miro. He will bow to Miro’s godhood. Pick: Miro

Kyle Decker: This is a hoss match that hosses dream about. Miro is likely going to climb the card in the nearer future than Hobbs, so he should get the nod here. Pick: Miro

FTR & The Young Bucks vs. Bullet Club Gold

Sean Rueter: Remember when Cash Wheeler’s arrest was the distraction people were talking about? Feels like a long time ago. Anyway... wish I had a better sense of where they’re going with FTR & The Bucks. With uncertainty there and the Bang Bang Gang and act I’ve been enjoying immensely over the past couple month, why not... Pick: Bullet Club Gold

Claire Elizabeth: Relevos de Increibles are always fun, and the odd couple tag should probably almost always win them. Pick: FTR & Young Bucks

Cain A. Knight: The two greatest tag teams of all-time aren’t losing a PPV match against a team that includes The Gunns. Pick: FTR & The Young Bucks

Manolo H. Pizzazz: Tensions will explode between FTR and the Young Bucks. The Bang Bang Gang will be ready to capitalize when it happens. Pick: Bullet Club Gold

Marcus Benjamin: Yeah this is easy for me. The Bucks & FTR aren’t on the same page, but they’re not losing to these cats in Chicago. Pick: FTR & The Young Bucks

Kyle Decker: Ah, the classic “Will they coexist?” match. I think they do this time around because it would be cool to see one time, but this alliance is very tenuous. Pick: FTR & The Young Bucks

Samoa Joe (c) vs. Shane Taylor for the ROH Television title

Sean Rueter: Chicago is getting the meats. Big E knows about this show, right? Anyway, nice showcase for Taylor while the King of Television does impressive things after doing the job in Wembley. Pick: Samoa Joe

Claire Elizabeth: Yeah I expect Shane Taylor to turn some heads here but it’s Joe’s title. Pick: Samoa Joe

Cain A. Knight: This is what happens when you book PPVs on consecutive weekends. Pick: Samoa Joe

Manolo H. Pizzazz: This matchup gives me hoss fight fever. It is my pick for show-stealer. I’m rolling with Joe for the more functional finisher. He can choke any man of any size. Taylor may have trouble executing a package piledriver on Joe. Pick: Samoa Joe

Marcus Benjamin: Just a lot of meat all over this show. I only pray they don’t book this and the other hoss match back to back. That’s too much for even Chicago. Pick: Samoa Joe

Kyle Decker: A second hoss match! Pick: Samoan Joseph

MJF & Adam Cole (c) vs. Alex Reynolds & John Silver for the ROH Tag Team championship

Sean Rueter: The Dark Order duo will give it their all, and Sad Roddy & company will try to break-up the Brochachos, but friendship remain magic. For a few more weeks, anyway. Pick: MJF & Adam Cole

Claire Elizabeth: Oh wow the by god Beaver Boys got this one huh? Good lord. Anyway yeah no way in hell Alex Reynolds picks up a win against a team including the world champ see ya bye. Pick: Better Than You, Bay Bay

Cain A. Knight: MJF and Cole aren’t losing against Dark Order fodder. Pick: MJF & Adam Cole

Manolo H. Pizzazz: Double clothesline! Pick: MJF & Adam Cole

Marcus Benjamin: I’m actually most interested in this match of any other on the card. The wheels aren’t quite off the car for my new favorite tag team and story, but they’re rickety. Pick: MJF & Adam Cole

Kyle Decker: Given MJF & Cole are on the same page, which was just established a week ago, it’s going to be a little more time before this blows up. Pick: Better Than You Bay-Bay

Eddie Kingston & Katsuyori Shibata vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta

Sean Rueter: At some point we’ll get another Eddie/Claudio ROH World title match, and we need the Mad King well and truly pissed for that. Plus, tags and multi-man matches seem to be where they let young Wheeler pick up wins, and one here would avenge his recent one to Kingston and his Pure title one from Supercard. Pick: Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta

Claire Elizabeth: These four names lined up like this is some TEW booking in the best possible way. Hope King and Shibata get that good chemistry note after, baby! Anyway, going with a little sub theme of having a bad night for Blackpool Combat Club on our way to the American Dragon’s return, I guess. Pick: Eddie Kingston & Katsuyori Shibata

Cain A. Knight: I think we’re headed towards Moxley vs. Kingston, which probably means Eddie should win this match. Pick: Eddie Kingston & Katsuyori Shibata

Manolo H. Pizzazz: Shibata is the highest profile star of this match in terms of wins and losses in the Tony Khan multiverse. He’ll help channel Kingston’s rage into productivity. Pick: Eddie Kingston & Katsuyori Shibata

Marcus Benjamin: Eddie didn’t come back for two Ls in a row. Pick: Eddie Kingston & Katsuyori Shibata

Kyle Decker: Picking the team that has a New Japan member in it. Pick: Kingston & Shibata

The Acclaimed (c) vs. Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh & Jay Lethal for the AEW Trios titles

Sean Rueter: The Worm’s involvement won’t work out for Team Slapnuts the way Leatherface’s (however inadvertently) did. Pick: The Acclaimed

Claire Elizabeth: Everybody loves the Acclaimed, and Double J, carny though I love him, ain’t gonna create an emotional response winning a title in 2023 the way Billy Gunn did. Pick: The Acclaimed

Cain A. Knight: I can’t wait to see Dennis Rodman scissor Daddy Ass. Pick: House of Ass

Manolo H. Pizzazz: The world needs to scissor with Dennis Rodman. Pick: The Acclaimed

Marcus Benjamin: They just got brand new belts with scissors. Seriously? Pick: The Acclaimed

Kyle Decker: Everybody loves the Acclaimed. Pick: The Acclaimed

Athena, Mercedes Martinez & Diamante vs. Hikaru Shida, Willow Nightingale & Skye Blue

Sean Rueter: Hoping this will set-up a ROH Women’s title feud for Shida, so that and the often-but-not-always “babyfaces win on the pre-show” thing leads me to... Pick: Hikaru Shida, Willow Nightingale & Skye Blue

Claire Elizabeth: Yeah this is a “babyfaces win on the preshow” situation through and through. Pick: Hikaru Shida, Skye Blue, & Willow Nightingale

Cain A. Knight: Athena’s partners are never pushed in AEW, so I think the babyfaces have this one. Pick: Hikaru Shida, Willow Nightingale & Skye Blue

Manolo H. Pizzazz: Athena is the workhorse of ROH. She doesn’t play well with others, but Martinez and Diamante have a chip on their shoulders to win by any means necessary. Pick: Athena, Mercedes Martinez, & Diamante

Marcus Benjamin: I’m siding with everyone picking the babyfaces. Especially with Skye being the hometown girl. Pick: Shida, Willow, & Skye

Kyle Decker: With CM Punk gone, it’s time for Skye Blue to become Chicago’s favorite hometown star. Pick: Shida, Nightingale, Blue

That's who we've got. Who are you taking, Cagesiders?