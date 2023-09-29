Jim Ross is being ‘positive and optimistic’ about his future with AEW

There’s a lot of talk about talent moving between companies these days, and we know WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross’ contract with AEW will be up soon.

Could good old JR find himself on the free agent market soon?

Based on what he said on the new episode of his Grillin’ JR podcast, it doesn’t sound like it...

“I’m very blessed. Tony Khan has answered a lot of my prayers and I hope to continue working for AEW for the foreseeable future. That’s our goal, that’s Tony’s goal, that’s my goal. Tony and I had a nice chat about my contract last week at TV. Things are moving along well in that regard. I’m sure that between Barry Bloom, my agent, and the legal department at AEW that they’re going to get something worked out. That’s my belief, I’m being positive and optimistic.”

Ross also talked more about why he wants to stay with AEW:

“This is the best scenario for me that I can imagine, working for a young company where when you go to work you feel invigorated, you feel excited, you’re around a lot of great, young talent who want to be stars and this group of talent, boy they work their asses off.”

Lately, JR’s been calling the main event of Collision on Saturday nights in addition to a few matches on each AEW PPV card. If there’s one thing he could change, it would be that:

“The only thing I’d like to do more of is call more than just the main event but that’s not my call.”

Let us know what you think about Jim Ross’ current & future work for Tony Khan below, and check out the latest edition of his podcast here.