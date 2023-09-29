Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Rampage, airing tonight at its 10 pm ET regular start time on TNT.

The Sept. 29 edition of Rampage comes our way on tape from 1STBANK Center in Broomfield, Colorado (spoilers are here, if you’re interested - and if you are and choose to discuss them in the comments, please use the spoiler tag).

Tonight’s show features The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass defending the AEW world trios championship against The Hardys & Brother Zay.

Also on the card: Hikaru Shida vs. Ruby Soho, Eddie Kingston defends the NJPW Strong Openweight championship against Rocky Romero, The Righteous are in action, and more!

Come right back here at 10 pm ET when Rampage kicks off on TNT. We’ll update the post with everything that happens on the show below the line.

Enjoy the show!

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS FOR SEPT. 29