It sounds like AEW made a lot of late changes to Dynamite because one wrestler almost wasn’t cleared

Shortly before last night’s episode of Dynamite went on the air, Tony Khan sent out the following tweet indicating that AEW International Champion Rey Fenix wasn’t cleared to compete on the show until very late in the day:

“Moments ago AEW Doctors cleared Rey Fenix to fight TONIGHT, & he’s issued an open challenge that was answered by 85-time champion Jeff Jarrett!”

On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez followed up on this story by explaining that Fenix was injured during last week’s Dynamite on the same spot that concussed Jon Moxley:

“Last week when he did that deal with Moxley, he hurt himself on the same dive that Moxley got hurt on. Like, he landed with his tail bone on Moxley’s head, or something like that, so his back was all messed up, from that same spot that Moxley got hurt in.”

Bryan’s co-host Dave Meltzer said AEW didn’t know if Fenix would be cleared in time to wrestle yesterday, and they made significant changes to the show once he was given the okay:

“They had to change the show around...[Fenix] did get cleared to wrestle in this match, but it was not until late in the afternoon. So they had apparently put together a show without him, and then they had to change it to put the match with Jarrett on, which was basically a late addition to the show. And then Moxley wasn’t cleared due to the concussion. So anyway, yeah a lot of planned stuff must have changed because of that.”

Alvarez added that Fenix was hurt again last night taking a suplex from 85-time champion Jarrett over a barricade where he landed on his side.

“So apparently afterwards, Fenix went to the back and he was trying not to sell it, but it was clear that he was hurting...this dude, he’s banged up bad, but he’s still going out there and working.”

The schedule doesn’t get any easier for Rey over the next week; he is booked in a four-way tag team match at WrestleDream this Sunday (Oct. 1), and will follow that up with an International title defense against Nick Jackson on the Oct. 4 Dynamite Anniversary show.

For what it’s worth, it doesn’t seem like these late changes had anything to do with the technical difficulties that Tony Khan apologized for after Dynamite went off the air.

