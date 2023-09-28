AEW rolled into 1STBANK Center in Broomfield, Colorado, for yesterday’s episode of Dynamite, where they also taped tomorrow night’s (Sept. 29) episode of Rampage.

AEW has advertised multiple matches for the card on Friday night. Let’s see how the results panned out, courtesy of spoilers from Wrestling Observer Radio:

Daddy Ass & The Acclaimed retained the AEW world trios championship with a victory over The Hardys & Brother Zay.

Eddie Kingston beat Rocky Romero to retain the NJPW Strong Openweight championship. This was described as the best match of the entire Dynamite/Rampage taping. Katsuyori Shibata confronted Kingston after the match was over.

The Righteous defeated two jobbers.

Hikaru Shida picked up a win over Ruby Soho, which means Shida will challenge Saraya for the AEW women’s world championship on the Oct. 10 “Title Tuesday” episode of Dynamite.

Do you plan to check out Rampage on Friday at 10 pm ET on TNT?