Call Bobby Boucher, Captain Insano was back on Dynamite

The Sept. 27 edition of AEW took some sad and mysterious turns for Adam Cole and MJF. But before it did, we got to have some fun with the brochachos via a video of their latest team outing.

Actually, Better Than You BAY BAY’s trip on Papa Friedman’s boat almost took a turn of its own when Max considered knocking Cole out with his Dynamite Diamond Ring and dumping him into the Long Island Sound. But Adam taught him another lesson in friendship — people can have multiple friends — right before he caught something on his line.

It was a big one, too. Seems Paul Wight was out there in his Waterboy gimmick. MJF & Cole reeled him in, then shared a brewski with Captain Insano.

Just a couple of Boat Bros sharing a moment of friendship out on the water with a surprising guest!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@AdamColePro | @The_MJF | @PaulWight pic.twitter.com/Mt6V8bj9jg — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 28, 2023

Wight (fka The Big Show) shared in the past that Tony Khan secured the rights to his character from the 1998 Adam Sandler film. Wight showed up as Captain Insano once before on Dynamite, and was at one point rumored for All In.

Presumably Adam & Max threw the Captain back in after their scene, so we’ll see when he shows up next. Maybe he’ll even open a can of whoop ass next time.

Let us know what you thought of Captain Insano’s appearance in the comments. On your way down there, check out the rest of the highlights from Sept. 27’s WrestleDream go home edition of Dynamite in the following playlist:

Could Jarrett take the International Championship off of new champ Fenix?

Don Callis, Takeshita & Guevara admire their work before WrestleDream!

Who won a shot at the International title? Castagnoli vs Cage vs Jackson!

ROH Tag Champs, Better Than You Bay Bay, address their match at WrestleDream!

TNT Champion, Christian Cage, & Darby Allin sit down with Jim Ross!

WrestleDream Preview! Cassidy vs Jackson vs Penta El Zero Miedo vs Gunn!

Could Willow Nightingale get her revenge on House of Black’s Julia Hart?

Ahead of their match at WrestleDream, Hangman & Swerve meet face-to-face!

For complete results and the live blog for Dynamite click here. To read a complete recap & review of all the night’s events click here.