Jay White challenges MJF, then gets taken out by masked attackers

We were still processing the news that Adam Cole broke his ankle in three places and needs to have it surgically repaired (and honestly, Roderick Strong’s “Hot Roddy” wheelchair), when Maxwell Jacob Friedman’s next challenger for the AEW World appeared on the Sept. 27 Dynamite.

Switchblade Jay White sent the rest of the Bang Bang Gang to the back so he could tell Max to shut up and entertain the Colorado crowd with his swet exotic accent. But it was Our Scumbag who lit into White on the microphone. MJF has been compared to a lot of people in his young career, but the one that offended him was when people tried to say he was “no Jay White”. See, Friedman is filet mignon. Switchblade is tofu — you can dress him up with all the advantages and assistance New Japan and AEW have, but underneath it all he’s just a boring, bland, tasteless tofu.

"Sure, MJF is good, but he's no Jay White."



Max took that personally.



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@The_MJF | @JayWhiteNZ pic.twitter.com/c2qAiV5xqS — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 28, 2023

For his retort, White sought to plant seeds of doubt in Max’s head. He hasn’t seemed to be the same since he embraced friendship with Cole, and the support of “his poors”. And that’s why Switchblade is going to destroy him, take the belt off his carcass, and prove MJF is not better than the people who cheer him.

"Kinda funny how the All Elite Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion doesn't seem so Elite when compared to Switchblade Jay White!"



Jay White is coming for MJF and the #AEW World Championship!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@The_MJF | @JayWhiteNZ pic.twitter.com/WOCGMg9vcB — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 28, 2023

Pretty good start to a program. Is this a feud you’re interested in?

BUT WAIT! There’s more...

After the main event contract signing between Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland, we got a quick scene of Jay White being beaten down by four black-clad men. Before the episode ended, the camera panned back to reveal another wearing MJF’s old devil mask...

What is the meaning of this?!

"Switchblade" Jay White was just attacked backstage!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@JayWhiteNZ pic.twitter.com/SekllD7tdQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 28, 2023

Is that Max under the mask, or an imposter? Either way, who are the accomplices?

INTRIGUE!

