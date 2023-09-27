AEW adds a match to WrestleDream

Heading into the Sept. 27 Dynamite, we knew there would be an update to one of the matches that had already been announced for AEW’s WrestleDream PPV this Sun., Oct. 1 in Seattle.

That happened when Adam Cole revealed he needs surgery on his ankle, and MJF announced his intention to defend their Ring of Honor Tag titles in a handicap match. But that wasn’t the only change.

AEW also added a singles match between Wheeler Yuta and Ricky Starks. That was set-up with a backstage exchange between the two about what happened after Starks’ Texas Death Match with Yuta’s Blackpool Combat Club teammate Bryan Danielson last Saturday on Collision:

SUNDAY#AEWWrestleDream LIVE on PPV@ClimateArena | Seattle, WA



RICKY STARKS vs. WHEELER YUTA!



It’s official! @starkmanjones continues his war with the #BlackpoolCombatClub when he takes on @WheelerYuta at WrestleDream LIVE on PPV!



Those additions currently have the line-up for Seattle looking like this:

• Bryan Danielson vs. Zack Sabre Jr. • FTR (c) vs. Aussie Open for the AEW World Tag Team championship • MJF (c) vs. The Righteous in a Handicap match for the ROH World Tag titles • Christian Cage (c) vs. Darby Allin in 2-out-of-3 falls for the TNT championship • Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata for the ROH World & NJPW Strong Openweight titles • Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, & Kota Ibushi vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Sammy Guevara, & Will Ospreay • Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page • The Young Bucks vs. Lucha Bros vs. The Gunns vs. Orange Cassidy & HOOK for a future AEW tag title shot • Kris Statlander (c) vs. Julia Hart for the TBS championship • Ricky Starks vs. Wheeler Yuta

Sound like a good way to spend a few bucks and your Sunday night? If so, WrestleDream starts at 8:00 pm ET, and can be purchased on Bleacher Report (and traditional PPV) in the U.S. & Canada, or in all international markets on Fite.