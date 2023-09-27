An EVP can end Rey Fenix’s unplanned International title run

Jon Moxley wasn’t cleared for the Sept. 27 Dynamite, but the man who unexpectedly won the International championship from him last Wednesday was.

Shortly before the show, Rey Fenix issued an open challenge for the belt he was allegedly never supposed to win. It was answered by Jeff Jarrett. Despite ample interference by Double J’s crew, Fenix was able to pin him and put his first successful defense in the books.

His second defense will be trickier. Brian Cage, Claudio Castagnoli & Nick Jackson competed in a Triple Threat later on in the show, with an International title shot on next Wednesday’s fourth anniversary edition of Dynamite at stake.

Jackson got in some early offense, but sat out the hoss fight that ensued between the Blackpool Combat Club & Mogul Embassy strongmen. He saw an opening after Cage superplexed Castagnoli from the apron however...

... Jackson scored the pin shortly after that, and will challenge Fenix next Wednesday.

NICK JACKSON DID IT!?



Two tag team specialists throwdown for the International Title on the fourth anniversary of #AEWDynamite next week! pic.twitter.com/dCIWRNRHXd — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) September 28, 2023

Will the Lucha Bro’s unplanned title reign be a short one? Will AEW give the Young Buck his first singles title in the company?

