Malakai Black explains his recent absence from AEW television

We haven’t seen Malakai Black on our screens since AEW was in Wembley Stadium on Aug. 27 for All In, when House of Black lost the Trios titles to The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn.

Fans have been wondering where Black’s been while Brody King & Julia Hart have represented the House on recent episodes of Rampage & Collision. Specifically, there seemed to be concern Malakai was struggling with the back issues he shared about last year.

Black addressed both issues in his Instagram Stories early today (Sept. 27):

“Something that I want to quickly address. And I understand this is always done from a perspective of caring, sod before I say anything, I appreciate the fact that people care and that it comes from a good place. “About a year ago, I made a video about rehabbing a back injury that I had. The video shows the process, and I talk about overcoming that injury, strengthening my back, etc. After the video was posted, people started running with this idea that ‘Oh, he has a bad back and therefore A, B, or C,’ which is not the case at all. And for some reason that has found its way back and again the narrative is, ‘Well, he’s not had singles matches etc. because he has a bad back, he nearly retired because of it,’ and none of these things are true.” “Why am I not having singles matches? I don’t know. I think it’s because they want House of Black to do six-mans. I was not in six-mans to hide said non-existing injury. “Rest assured, I do not have a bad back, and the reason I am home right now is because — well, due to a minor injury. I had a slight calf tear and a hyperextension in my knee, which is almost nursed back, and almost ready to go back on the road, etc. “Again, I appreciate the concern, but the reality is that I’m fine, and you will see me sooner rather than later. But again, I appreciate the concern.”

Black requested to be exclusive to Collision back when AEW had a “soft” roster split during CM Punk’s brief return to the company, and House of Black did work a program with Punk & FTR on the Saturday show before moving into their feud with The Acclaimed. Since Punk was fired, Tony Khan has used his more of his full roster across all of AEW’s shows.

We’ll see where Malakai works — and if his singles career resumes — when he’s cleared from his current calf & knee injuries.