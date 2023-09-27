AEW Dynamite results, live blog (Sept. 27, 2023): WrestleDream go home

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Dynamite, airing live tonight (Sept. 27) at 8pm ET on TBS.

AEW will be at 1STBANK Center in the Denver suburb of Broomfield, Colorado, starting this week’s final push to Oct. 1’s WrestleDream PPV.

The show will feature a preview of this weekend’s multi-team battle for an AEW Tag title shot, with Penta El Zero Miedo, Matt Jackson, Orange Cassidy & Austin Gunn in a singles 4Way. The other match announced for tonight is Willow Nightingale vs. Julia Hart, which was set-up on last weekend’s Collision.

A contract signing between WrestleDream foes Hangman Page & Swerve Strickland is also on the docket, as are talking segments with MJF & Adam Cole as they prepare to defend the ROH Tag titles against The Kingdom on Sunday, and a Jim Ross sitdown with new TNT champion Christian Cage & his rival Darby Allin before their two-out-of-three falls PPV showdown.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR SEPT. 27