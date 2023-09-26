 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Collision posts best numbers since July against a huge college football audience

By Sean Rueter
/ new
All Elite Wrestling

The numbers are in for the Sept. 23 episode of Collision on TNT.

Observers expected last Saturday’s show to get creamed in the ratings. It was head-to-head against Ohio State & Notre Dame, which was watched by approximately ten million people and scored a 2.52 rating among 18-49 year olds for NBC’s best college football numbers in 30 years.

Surprisingly, AEW’s numbers climbed. Sports TV Ratings has the latest episode of Collision drawing a total audience of 562,000 with a .18 rating among 18-49 year olds. Those numbers are up from Sept. 16 (20% in both metrics), and the best the show’s done since July 29.

A fluke? A sign the Bryan Danielson-led version of the show is gaining traction (or that it’s just subject to the same fluctuations within a certain range the CM Punk-led version was)?

Let us know what you think in the comments below. In the meantime, here’s a look at Collision’s viewership and demo rating over the course of its brief history:

For complete results from the latest Collision, check out our live blog here. To read a recap & review of the show, click here. For video highlights of the show click here.

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats