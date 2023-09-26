The numbers are in for the Sept. 23 episode of Collision on TNT.

Observers expected last Saturday’s show to get creamed in the ratings. It was head-to-head against Ohio State & Notre Dame, which was watched by approximately ten million people and scored a 2.52 rating among 18-49 year olds for NBC’s best college football numbers in 30 years.

Surprisingly, AEW’s numbers climbed. Sports TV Ratings has the latest episode of Collision drawing a total audience of 562,000 with a .18 rating among 18-49 year olds. Those numbers are up from Sept. 16 (20% in both metrics), and the best the show’s done since July 29.

A fluke? A sign the Bryan Danielson-led version of the show is gaining traction (or that it’s just subject to the same fluctuations within a certain range the CM Punk-led version was)?

Let us know what you think in the comments below. In the meantime, here’s a look at Collision’s viewership and demo rating over the course of its brief history:

