AEW Rampage Grand Slam ratings way down from previous editions

We haven’t been covering AEW Rampage’s ratings here lately. There’s really only so much to say about a show that’s settled into a 300-400K audience range in a bad time slot.

But Sept. 22 was their double-sized Grand Slam edition, coming off a similarly-themed Dynamite that delivered some of that show’s best numbers of the year. So we were curious what this year’s edition would do.

According to Wrestlenomics... not a whole lot better than the average Rampage. Last Friday’s episode averaged 341,000 viewers and a .12 rating among 18-49 year olds off individual hours of 374K / .13 (10pm ET) and 309K / .12 ( 11pm ET).

For comparison’s sake, the Sept. 15 show main event-ed by Jade Cargill & Kris Statlander had a total audience of 335K with a .09 in the demo. If we look at the trend from the previous two Rampage Grand Slams... that’s not great either:

Sept. 24, 2021: 640K / .29

Sept. 23, 2022: 522K / .17

Sept. 22, 2023: 341K / .12

Like we wrote above, there’s only so much you can say. The numbers do pretty much speak for themselves, though.

