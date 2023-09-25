Eddie Kingston re-signs with AEW, books another New Japan date

Last week was an eventful one for Eddie Kingston.

Much to the delight of his fellow New Yorkers (and fans around the globe), last Wednesday he won the Ring of Honor World championship in Queens at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam. The 41 year then announced over the weekend that he was taking time of from working the independent scene due to a lingering back issue, and that he’ll put both his newly won ROH belt & the NJPW Strong Openweight title he’s held since on the line at Oct. 1’s WrestleDream PPV.

And the news keeps coming, with Eddie telling AdFreeShows.com that he quietly re-upped with AEW on a four year contract extension:

“If you notice, you haven’t heard anything about me with contracts because I did my shit on the low. My thing was coming up, I got four more years, so I’m straight. No one needs to know how much, no one needs to know how long, I got my shit and I’m going to be there for a minute because there’s nowhere else I want to be.”

So Kingston will remain with the company he started with during the pandemic, debuting to challenge Cody Rhodes for the TNT title on July 16, 2020 and signing his initial deal with Tony Khan shortly thereafter.

He’ll also stay busy with New Japan Pro-Wrestling. The Strong Openweight titleholder is taking part in a trios match NJPW revealed today for their Oct. 14 Royal Quest III show in London.

Royal Quest III will be headlined by Will Ospreay defending his IWGP United Kingdom championship against Bryan Danielson’s WrestleDream opponent, Zack Sabre, Jr.

Excited for that event? How about for four more years of the Mad King in AEW & ROH?