Juice Robinson is wild for this one

Andrade has been running up against the Bang Bang Gang on recent episodes of AEW Collision, and that continued on this week’s edition of the show. He lost his match against Jay White, thanks to interference from the rest of the Gang. After, while Andrade was laid out in the middle of the ring, Juice Robinson crawled over to him on all fours and then lifted his leg like he was a dog peeing on that man.

If you want the video, it’s included in the following social media post where Andrade responds to it:

Next week I will make him eat his https://t.co/exldWBqN0T — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) September 24, 2023

That is wild. That man really and truly went out on AEW television and mocked acting like a dog to pee on his downed enemy, an enemy who is now threatening to make him eat his own excrement.

Hey, if the Figure Eight isn’t working out, as a wise man once said — fresh tactics!