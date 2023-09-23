Tonight’s (Sept. 23) episode of AEW Collision featured a singles match between Julia Hart and Kiera Hogan. It was originally supposed to be Hart vs. Willow Nightingale, but Nightingale was taken out by Hart’s black mist and sent off in an ambulance earlier in the night. Hogan decided to fill in for her friend in order to seek revenge on Hart.

The main problem with Kiera’s plan, of course, is that Julia Hart is undefeated this year; no woman on the roster has an answer for her spooky gimmick and moves. Hogan found that out firsthand when she tapped out to Julia’s Hartless submission finisher.

Julia wasn’t done dishing out the pain, so she reapplied her move until Skye Blue ran out for a save attempt. But she got sprayed in the face with Hart’s black mist.

With Hogan and Blue both subdued, Brodie Lee grabbed the mic and issued a challenge on Hart’s behalf for Kris Statlander’s TBS title at WrestleDream on Oct. 1 in Seattle.

Statlander has yet to accept the match, but it will almost certainly be made official in the coming days.

However, something noteworthy that is indeed official for WrestleDream is the return of Will Ospreay to AEW. He’ll be joining the Don Callis family for its war against Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi. AEW also announced that Eddie Kingston will put both the ROH world title and NJPW Openweight title on the line against Katsuyori Shibata.

Here’s the current lineup for the Oct. 1 pay-per-view, with Statlander vs. Hart still waiting to be added to the show.

Bryan Danielson vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland

FTR (c) vs. Aussie Open for the AEW world tag team titles

Adam Cole & MJF (c) vs. The Righteous for the ROH world tag team titles

Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata for the ROH world title & NJPW Openweight title

Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi vs. Will Ospreay, Sammy Guevara & Konosuke Takeshita

Christian Cage (c) vs. Darby Allin in a 2-out-of-3 falls match for the TNT title

