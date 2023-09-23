RVD returns to AEW and gets his very first win

Rob Van Dam returned to AEW on tonight’s (Sept. 23) episode of Collision as the local hero in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He came into the show with an 0-1 record in AEW after losing to Jack Perry back in August.

Would the ECW legend and former WWE champion be able to score his first AEW in his own backyard? The answer to that question seemed to be an obvious “Yes” when it was announced that he’d be teaming up with FTW Champion HOOK to take on low carders Daddy Magic and Angelo Parker.

It wasn’t anything close to a squash match, but still played out pretty much as expected. RVD hit his signature moves like Rolling Thunder and a Van Daminator, before finishing the match off with a 5-star frog splash.

Do you hope to see more action from RVD in AEW going forward? Let us know in the comments below, Cagesiders.