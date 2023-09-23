AEW Collision results, live blog (Sept. 23, 2023): Texas Death Match

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with the new episode of AEW Collision, airing live tonight (Sept. 23) at 8 pm ET on TNT.

AEW is broadcasting this week’s show from Grand Rapids, Michigan’s Van Andel Arena, which will feature continued build for next week’s “Grand Slam” editions of Dynamite & Rampage, and for Oct. 1’s WrestleDream PPV.

Tonight, Bryan Danielson and Ricky Starks try to settle things once and for all in a Texas Death Match, and RVD makes his return to the ring in his home state!

We’ll also see Darby Allin try to reclaim the TNT title in a handicap match Triple Threat with Luchasaurus & Christian Cage — with Sting banned from ringside! Plus, Andrade El Idolo goes one-on-one with Switchblade Jay White, FTR defends their AEW Tag titles against The Workhorsemen, and more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the Collision live blog kicks off once the show starts on TNT. It will be below this line here.

Enjoy the show!

AEW COLLISION RESULTS FOR SEPT. 23