A very good photo of Samoa Joe from AEW Dynamite Grand Slam

Samoa Joe has been on one heck of a run for Ring of Honor & AEW this year*. Even with the drama around it, he & CM Punk reigniting their decades-long rivalry leading up to and at All In was a blast. And Joe’s quick program with Maxwell Jacob Friedman for AEW’s Grand Slam edition of Dynamite this past Wednesday (Sept. 20) was just as much if not more fun.

We bring that up both because this amazing shot Scott Lesh got of Joe comes from his main event loss to MJF in Queens earlier this week, but also because as much as we love everything the King of Television has done lately... this might be our favorite thing.

Check it out. We expect you’ll see a lot of it online, for a long time.

If you’re a fan of great wrestling photos, Lesh produces a ton of them from every show he attends. A rundown of the various places you can find his work is here.