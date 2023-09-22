Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Rampage, airing tonight at its 10 pm ET regular start time on TNT and running two full hours.

The Sept. 22 Grand Slam edition of Rampage comes our way on tape from Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City (spoilers are here, if you’re interested - and if you are and choose to discuss them in the comments, please use the spoiler tag).

Tonight’s show features Sting & Darby Allin teaming up for a tag match against Luchasaurus & Christian Cage

Also on the card: Mogul Embassy vs. Hung Bucks for the ROH world six-man tag belts, Daddy Ass & The Acclaimed vs. Dark Order for the AEW world trios titles, Orange Cassidy, HOOK & Kris Statlander vs. Daddy Magic, Anna Jay & Angelo Parker, Skye Blue vs. Julia Hart, Mike Santana in actin, The Kingdom vs. The Hardys vs. The Righteous vs. Best Friends, and more!

Come right back here at 10 pm ET when Rampage kicks off on TNT. We’ll update the post with everything that happens on the show below the line.

Enjoy the show!

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS FOR SEPT. 22