The ratings and viewership data are in for this week’s (Sept. 20) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per Wrestlenomics, Dynamite netted 984,000 viewers and a .36 rating with the 18-49 year old demographic. These numbers are way up from last week’s 888K and 0.31, respectively.

Dynamite’s numbers have remained stable over the last several weeks, with total viewers ranging between 870K to 890K, and the demo rating landing between 0.30 to 0.32. If anything could bump the results up from there, it had to be this Grand Slam episode in New York City, which is always hyped up as one of AEW’s most important TV shows of the year.

That’s exactly what happened, with this Grand Slam episode scoring Dynamite’s best demo rating of the year and third biggest overall audience. AEW hasn’t seen an audience this big since February ended.

How much of this increase can Dynamite hold onto for next week’s episode? Make sure to come back here next week to find out.

Here’s a breakdown of AEW viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

