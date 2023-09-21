AEW rolled into Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City for yesterday’s episode of Dynamite, where they also taped tomorrow night’s (Sept. 22) episode of Rampage.

AEW has advertised multiple matches for the two-hour Grand Slam card on Friday night. Let’s see how the results panned out, courtesy of spoilers from Wrestling Observer Radio:

Mike Santana defeated Bear Boulder. Ortiz and Santana had a staredown after the match.

Orange Cassidy, Kris Statlander & HOOK defeated Anna Jay, Daddy Magic & Angelo Parker. Cassidy won with the Orange Punch on Magic.

Hangman Page and Young Bucks defeated Brian Cage & Gates of Agony to become the new ROH six-man tag team champions.

Sting & Darby Allin defeated Christian Cage & Luchasaurus. Darby rolled up Christian after a distraction from Nick Wayne.

Don Callis cut a promo in the ring along with Sammy Guevara and Konosuke Takeshita. Sammy explained why he betrayed Chris Jericho on Dynamite and joined Callis. Jericho confronted them and got beat up until Kenny Omega made the save. Jericho wanted to shake Omega’s hand afterwards, but Kenny did not reciprocate.

Julia Hart defeated Skye Blue via submission. Julia refused to release the hold after the match, and this set up an angle with Hart and Willow Nightingale.

The Righteous defeated The Hardys, Best Friends & The Kingdom in a four-way match to earn a match for the ROH world tag team titles at WrestleDream. The Kingdom attacked the Best Friends after the match and laid them out.

Daddy Ass & The Acclaimed defeated Dark Order to retain the AEW world trios titles. The stars of Impractical Jokers were invited into the ring afterwards for a big scissoring party.

