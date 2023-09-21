MJF put his own spin on a Bret Hart classic for AEW Grand Slam

Last week, AEW World champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman did some Steiner Math to build to his Grand Slam match with Samoa Joe. Before walking out for his defense at the event in Arthur Ashe Stadium last night (Sept. 20), MJF again proved himself a student of wrestling history with this vignette:

For you young whippersnappers who don’t get the reference, it’s Friedman’s riff on this Bret Hart commercial from the 1990s — which, while it’s probably just the Yinzer in me, I always took for be a riff on the famous Mean Joe Greene commercial from the 1970s, but I digress...

Back to Max’s version, of course the kid gets some unexpected news about his parentage along with a Burberry scarf. That’s Our Scumbag for ya.

Let us know what you think of MJF’s latest callback to pro wrestling’s past in the comments. On your way down there, check out the rest of the highlights from Sept. 20’s Grand Slam edition of Dynamite in the following playlist:

