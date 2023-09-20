Here’s Tony Khan doing Daniel Garcia’s dance

As he often does on Wednesday nights, AEW head honcho Tony Khan came out on stage at Arthur Ashe Stadium tonight (Sept. 20).

This wasn’t just any show Khan was keeping the crowd hyped for, though. This is AEW’s annual trip to New York City. This was the intermission in between the conclusion of TBS’ live broadcast of Dynamite Grand Slam and the taping of Friday’s Rampage Grand Slam. TK needed something special.

Which is probably why he enlisted Isiah Kassidy and Daniel Garcia to help him. Those hip young cats knew just what to do to keep the crowd in Queens fired up for the next couple hours — get the boss to do Garcia’s signature dance/taunt.

Tony doesn’t quite nail DG’s rhythmic pelvic thrusts, but the boys and the fans loved it anyway.

Lmfao. Daniel Garcia showing Tony Khan how to do the dance. #AEWGrandSlam pic.twitter.com/aldAilrxM1 — Lamora (@ZafonLamora) September 21, 2023

We love a good Tony Khan joke as much as the next online wrestling fan, but we’re not gonna shame the man for being willing to look goofy to make people happy. That’s good stuff.