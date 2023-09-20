Blackpool Combat Club was already 0-1 at Sept. 20’s AEW Dynamite Grand Slam when Jon Moxley entered Queens, New York’s Arthur Ashe Stadium to defend his International title against Rey Fenix.

Mox wasn’t interested in losing the belt he just won from Orange Cassidy at All Out. Nor was he terribly interested in Fenix’s high-flying offense...

The Lucha Bro wasn’t going out without a fight of course, especially as he was looking for revenge after Mox (storyline) injured him to keep him out of All In last month.

It led to a strange and concerning finish. Fenix hit a piledriver that referee Rick Knox was clearly expecting Moxley to kick out after, but he didn’t despite Knox stopping the count at two. Rey hit the move again, and this time it did lead to a three count and a shocking title change.

Trainers checked on Mox in the ring as Excalibur confirmed for us that the BCC did in fact go 0-2 on the night. The former champ could be seen moving his legs before cameras cut backstage, but our former colleague Henry T. Casey shared video of him leaving under his own power, in his usual fashion.

Left the ring on his own, walked out. pic.twitter.com/NTBYk7KNwj — Henry T. Casey (@henrytcasey) September 21, 2023

More on this to come, certainly.

