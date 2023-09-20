The Mad King is now the Champ-Champ

AEW kicked off their annual trip to New York City’s Arthur Ashe Stadium with a title vs. title match featuring hometown favorite (and NJPW Strong Openweight champion) Eddie Kingston taking on his long-time rival (and Ring of Honor World champ) Claudio Castagnoli.

Eddie failed to take the ROH belt from the Blackpool Combat Club strongman in April at that brand’s Supercard of Honor PPV. Since then, he spent the summer in Japan, winning the title he brought into this match and working New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s iconic G1 Climax tournament.

But as he sought to reclaim an ROH strap that’s been held by fellow New Yorkers like his mentor Homicide, the arm injury Kingston dealt without the G1 was targeted by Castagnoli. Well, his arm and everything else...

Eddie said his opponent would have to kill him to beat him in New York, and as he kicked out of not one but two Ricola Bombs, it sure seemed like he meant it.

He fought back with a flurry of backfists and suplexes, but couldn’t keep Castagnoli’s shoulders down for three.

Until he nailed another backfist and a powerbomb, and the Mad King became the champ-champ.

Claudio offered his hand in the aftermath, and slapped his belt on Eddie’s chest after the Code of Honor was adhered to.

