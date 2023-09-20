Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Dynamite, airing tonight at 8 pm ET on TBS.

AEW will be at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York for their annual “Grand Slam” event — part of the build for their Wrestledream PPV on Oct 1.

Tonight’s show will feature MJF defending his AEW World title against Samoa Joe, and Toni Storm looking to take the Women’s championship from her fellow Outcast Saraya.

We’ll also see the latest battle in the very personal war between NJPW Strong Openweight champ Eddie Kingston and Ring of Honor World titleholder Claudio Castagnoli, with both men’s belts on the line. In the night’s other championship bout, Jon Moxley gives Rey Fenix a shot at his International title. Plus, Chris Jericho takes on his protege Sammy Guevara, and more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the Dynamite Grand Slam live blog kicks off once the show starts. It will be below this line here.

Enjoy the show!

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR SEPT. 20