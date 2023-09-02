Here is Tony Khan being mercilessly booed by Punk fans in Chicago

Earlier today, AEW President Tony Khan shocked the pro wrestling world by announcing the termination of CM Punk’s contract with All Elite Wrestling. CM was fired “with cause” following an investigation into a backstage altercation between Punk and Jack Perry last weekend at All In.

AEW happened to be in Punk’s hometown of Chicago for tonight’s (Sept. 2) episode of Collision. Punk is a beloved figure there, of course, and the live audience was very upset about the disappointing turn of events regarding their favorite wrestler.

With that in mind, here is Tony Khan coming out to address the Chicago fans before Collision went on the air. He is mercilessly booed while trying to say a few words on his own personal history in the area:

There’s no word yet on whether Khan felt like his life was in danger when the boos were thundering down on him, but he looked very safe as he took a seat in the middle of it.

Tony later made the fans happy with the return of Bryan Danielson during Collision, but I have a feeling he’ll be booed again if he addresses these same fans prior to tomorrow night’s All Out pay-per-view event in the very same venue.