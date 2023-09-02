The Young Bucks appear on AEW Collision after CM Punk is fired

When the AEW Collision television show launched in June, it was very much the CM Punk show. There was something of a soft roster split, with certain wrestlers like the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega never appearing on the show due to last year’s backstage fight with Punk at All Out 2022.

The list of wrestlers who were banned from Collision seemingly grew longer during the summer, with other folks who rubbed Punk the wrong way, like Ryan Nemeth and Christopher Daniels, also barred from the show.

Well, CM was fired by AEW today after an investigation into his backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In, and it didn’t take long at all for Nick and Matt Jackson to appear on Punk’s former show.

Here are the Young Bucks closing out tonight’s (Sept. 2) episode of Collision with a run-in to save FTR from an attack at the hands of Bullet Club Gold.

The Young Bucks came to the aid of FTR post-match...But, the handshake was ignored once again!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@DaxFTR | @CashWheelerFTR | @youngbucks pic.twitter.com/JT4evOxah1 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 3, 2023

This angle was done in service of tomorrow’s 8-man tag match at All Out where the Bucks will team with FTR against Bullet Club Gold. The fans in Chicago greeted Nick and Matt with chants for Punk.

AEW Collision is clearly no longer the CM Punk show. How do you think his termination will change the content and presentation of the show going forward, Cagesiders?